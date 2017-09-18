REDSUN EXITS COLUMBIA: Stuart “Stu” Redsun has exited Columbia Sportswear as senior vice president and chief marketing officer after a three-year run.

Reached by phone, Redsun said he was not at liberty to comment. Executives at Columbia Sportswear also declined to comment about his departure and a successor.

In the fall of 2015, Redsun steered the Portland, Ore.-based company back into advertising after a 10-year hiatus. That “Tested Touch” initiative featuring the intrepid chairman Gert Boyle was an investment “north of $50 million,” Redsun said at the time.

More recently, Redsun helped spearhead a social media campaign starring “Baywatch” actor Zac Efron and his brother Dylan. The duo, whose grandparents live in Oregon, shot a short video being interviewed by Boyle who lived up to her no-BS businesswoman reputation. The 93-year-old Boyle gave the pair high marks for their genuine adventurism and manners.

One of the more unexpected initiative’s under Redsun was the appointment of two directors of toughness, who beat out thousands of others to travel the globe for six months weartesting Columbia products. The recruits — ultrarunner and writer Lauren Steele and adventure traveler and sports photographer Zach Doleac — kicked off their world tour with an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The seasoned executive previously had a one-year stint at Under Armour. Prior to that he was senior vice president of marketing at Sony Electronics. During his 25-year career, Redsun spent 11 years at Nike in various roles. He also held different marketing communications posts at Gateway, Motorola and Helio.

In other company news, Joe Boyle, executive vice president and Columbia brand president, is reportedly also overseeing merchandising for the Columbia brand while an executive is sought for the brand’s global apparel merchandising role. Dean Rurak has been named vice president of U.S. apparel sales for the Columbia brand, after serving as vice president of apparel merchandising.