THE POWER OF YOUTH: Ahead of the Copenhagen Fashion Summit next week, students from around the world will gather to draft the first-ever United Nations resolution on fashion, to be presented to the U.N. later this year in New York.

Fashion students taking part in this year’s Youth Fashion Summit from May 9 and 10 will negotiate with companies including H&M and Swarovski and non-governmental organizations like Greenpeace before presenting their resolution on stage during the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, which centers on sustainability in fashion, on May 11.

At last year’s youth event, 116 students from 40 countries, with participating schools including Aalto University School of Arts, London College of Fashion, Esmod Berlin, McGill University and Princeton University, explored how the 17 U.N. Sustainable Development Goals offer opportunities for companies to align their sustainability goals with broad societal aims. This year, the same students will return to draft the resolution demanding corporate action.

The Youth Fashion Summit is a collaboration between Global Fashion Agenda, organizer of the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, and the Copenhagen School of Design and Technology, and is organized in partnership with Swarovski.

The event will open with a keynote speech from Dax Lovegrove, Swarovski’s global vice president of corporate sustainability and social responsibility.

More From WWD:

WWD Law Review: Photos of Beyoncé and Lou Reed, Alibaba’s Fakes

Derek Lam Tapped as Host, Chair, Mentor for Cerebral Palsy Foundation Gala

Vineyard Vines Extends Partnership With Kentucky Derby