SUPERDRY’S SPORT PUSH: SuperGroup has unveiled plans to expand Superdry’s activewear franchise by opening stand-alone sport stores, with the first one set for Grenoble, France. Four Superdry Sport stores are set to open before Christmas.

The news came as the company released its full-year financial results, with revenue climbing 27.4 percent to 752 million pounds, or $970 million, in the year to April 29. Underlying profit before tax rose 18.4 percent to 87 million pounds, or $112.2 million.

All figures have been converted at current exchange for the 12-month period.

As the ath-leisure trend continues to work its way into consumers wallets’, SuperGroup’s chief executive officer Euan Sutherland said the move was aimed at delivering long-term, sustainable growth and at further securing Superdry’s position as a global lifestyle brand.

He said the brand’s key marketing strategy is to provide customers with “a multichannel approach that balances a disciplined owned and franchised store opening program.”

The brand has been focusing on making its sports range more innovative and technical, and growing its women’s sports category to rival the men’s one. The brand said it also wants to optimize customers’ in-store experience through a more curated and refined selection of sports products.

The company declined to give further details about the openings or the size and design of the stores. The sport collection is heavily branded with the Superdry logo and includes trainers, hoodies, sports jackets, leggings and sneakers. For women there is also yoga gear, sports bras and lifestyle sneakers.