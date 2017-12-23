GAME CHANGER: Superdry has been selected as the official clothing supplier for the U.K. delegation to the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia from Oct. 20-27.

Founded by Prince Harry in 2014 in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, Help for Heroes and the Royal British Legion for wounded, injured and sick veterans, the multi-sport games started in London and traveled to Orlando in 2016 and Toronto in 2017.

The fourth edition of the games will involve 10 different adaptive sports including archery, paratriathlon, and paralympic swimming, with more than 500 competitors from 17 nations.

Superdry Sports will design full technical training and competition wear for the U.K. competitors, tailored to their specific requirements, as well as training and leisure clothing for competitors, their family and friends, staff and guests.

Chief executive officer of the SuperGroup plc, Euan Sutherland said the collaboration will help to build the brand’s credibility in terms of its technical expertise and design credentials.