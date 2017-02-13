Could Lacoste be the next French brand to collaborate with Supreme?

According to market sources, a collection is in the works. Neither Supreme nor Lacoste would comment on the project.

A Lacoste collaboration with Supreme would come after the streetwear brand’s recent partnership with Louis Vuitton, which debuted its collection last month at the luxury brand’s men’s fall show in Paris. The assortment, which includes cobranded products ranging from sneakers to graphic T-shirts to an almost $70,000 trunk, will be available in July. Members of the Supreme team were also present at Lacoste’s fall show in New York on Feb. 11.

Supreme is well-known for working with long-standing brands on products — repeat collaborators include Schott, The North Face, Vans and Stone Island — but the Louis Vuitton news was a watershed moment for the luxury market, which has always mined streetwear for ideas but is starting to make its relationship with the popular category more official.

“Now the fashion world has come to us,” Angelo Baque, Supreme’s former brand director, previously told WWD. “It used to be straight copy or inspiration, now it’s the other way around, whether it’s Vetements, Off-White or Gucci. Gucci is streetwear. They are selling hoodies and denim.”

Supreme also recently confirmed via its Instagram page that it would be working with the New York City Subway System on an MTA card for spring. The cult-followed clothing company has also created branded hammers, bricks and air horns.