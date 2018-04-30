Supreme is making its way to The Bay.

The brand, which opened its third U.S. retail location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, last October, is staking out a space at 1011 Market Street in San Francisco, which according to Loopnet.com, includes ground floor retail that’s 4,500 square feet and a mezzanine space that’s approximately 1,000 to 1,500 square feet.

In a letter inviting future neighbors of the store to a meeting, Supreme details its origin story as a downtown institution that has gained a global following for its “quality, style and authenticity.” The company will be holding an informational meeting on Tuesday, May 8 at 6 p.m. to talk about the new store, introduce the team and answer any questions attendees might have about Supreme product or the store. It is expected to address the fact that the opening will probably completely transform the street, which is very close to Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s and adjacent to the retail-heavy Mission Street.

Since WWD broke the news that The Carlyle Group paid $500 million for a 50 percent stake in the business, Supreme has been measured with its growth. For its second collaboration with Lacoste, which was released earlier this month, it made the collection available on Lacoste’s e-commerce site in addition to its physical retail stores and supreme.com. Supreme usually doesn’t release its collections to third-party retailers.

Supreme has yet to make a move in South Korea or mainland China, which are big marketplaces for Supreme.