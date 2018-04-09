BEND AND STRETCH: While some might argue that being a leading soap opera star for 41 years requires a certain stamina, Susan Lucci will soon be showing off her flexibility with a new activewear collection with QVC.

Set to debut April 13 with an hourlong show, the Susan Lucci collection will not be the former “All My Children” star’s first go-round with QVC. A big fan of the Life’s a Beach Inc. Pilates Pro Chair, she has been an on-air guest for a number of years selling the exercise equipment and shows her strength in the 28-minute “Susan Lucci’s Favorite Moves” video. Her QVC fans and ones from her Erica Kane days can soon dress the part, so to speak, buying the eight-piece activewear. Cropped printed leggings, a racer-back tank, a cap-sleeve rushed top and a colorblock hoodie are among the offerings. QVC reaches more than 360 million homes.

“It’s appropriate for lunching with your friends, going to the shops, picking your children up from school and not missing a beat and traveling on a plane. And I travel a lot,” Lucci said. “QVC has put me together with a wonderful team, and boy do they get it because the fit is so important.”

Far from acting athletic, the Emmy-winning Lucci said she has practiced Pilates for more than 20 years. “Like most women in modern times, time is our most precious commodity. And to get such a great workout with one piece of equipment that doesn’t take up much room and saves me time was a real plus — and the results.”

After a number of fans reached out to Lucci through her social media asking about her on-air activewear, she discussed the prospect of her own collection with QVC executives and six months later the first line was produced. QVC’s vice president of buying for apparel, accessories, beauty and jewelry Rachel Ungaro said, “She’s been involved in everything from picking the fabric to approving the final samples. It was super organic and born out of her desire to want to service her customer with things that she liked to wear when she works out.”