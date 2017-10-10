Susan Rockefeller is the newest addition to Ohana & Co.’s board of advisers.

The independent investment bank said on Tuesday that the award-winning documentary filmmaker and environmentalist had joined its team.

“As we are growing in the U.S., it is important for us to be guided by someone who shares our values around nature, wellness and ethical business practices,” said Ariel Ohana, who cofounded Ohana & Co. with his sister Karine Ohana, in a statement.

“I am delighted to continue supporting socially responsible ventures, this time at the investment decision level,” said Rockefeller.

The executive, whose mantra is “protect what is precious,” also sits on the boards of Oceana, Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture, Made Safe and We Are Family Foundation. She is a member of the Museum of Modern Art’s film committee and of the international advisory council of JD.com.

Most recently, Rockefeller founded the online platform Musings, which imparts information on global issues and a portal to products and brands she considers to be pioneers in health, plus environmental and social consciousness.

Ohana & Co., based in Paris, New York and Los Angeles, has recently advised Onward on its purchase of Charlotte Olympia; Hourglass on its sale to Unilever plc, and The RealReal on its equity financing.