STUDENT AID: Swarovski has pledged 300,000 pounds to the BFC Education Foundation, a charity that supports fashion students who are studying for bachelor- and master-of-arts degrees at U.K. universities, the British Fashion Council said Thursday.

Nadja Swarovski, member of the Swarovski Executive Board, said investing in the next generation of talent is essential and is a part of the company’s ethos.

“Young designers are the heartbeat of our business, and it’s up to all of us to foster and champion their visions to keep our industry thriving,” said Swarovski.

“Our mission aligns brilliantly with the British Fashion Council and The Fashion Awards, as these awards are both a celebration of the best in global fashion, and a vital platform to raise funds for the BFC’s Education Foundation.”

The Fashion Awards, formerly known as the British Fashion Awards, are held in association with Swarovski, and will take place on Dec. 4 at Royal Albert Hall.

The event, which honors companies, brands and designers, is the main fundraiser for the BFC Education Foundation.

Last year, Gucci and Demna Gvasalia were the big winners at the Fashion Awards. Simone Rocha, Craig Green, Alexander McQueen and Molly Goddard were among the British winners.

RELATED STORY: Gucci, Demna Gvasalia Big Winners at Fashion Awards 2016 in London >>