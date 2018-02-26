EN POINTE: An excerpt from the new ballet Warrior of Light premiered Sunday evening at the London Coliseum in partnership with Swarovski. The original performance, based on the life of Russian painter Nicholas Roerich, marked the first time all four siblings of the eminent Khan-MacKay ballet family shared the same stage.

The four dancers sashayed in intricate costumes that contained more than 45,000 Swarovski crystals. Some of the most decadent pieces included a crystal-encrusted headpiece and a blue tutu worn with a veil, that was embroidered with clear and silver crystals. The bow and arrow carried by the warrior were also covered in crystals and sparkled on stage. Teresa Khan MacKay designed the costumes in collaboration with Pokras Lampas.

MacKay said the costumes made it possible to portray the work and values of Nicholas Roerich: “The essence of his work was always that there was more hidden beneath the surface than is apparent to the physical eye. His infamous quote “with beauty we conquer” relates to our journey through the love, sorrow, and ultimate victory in life,” she added.

The collaboration is part of Swarovski’s ongoing initiative to support contemporary and classical dance productions. Other recent collaborations include “Casanova” at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Opéra de Paris. The full-length ballet will premier in 2019.