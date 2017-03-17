SKIN DEEP: Swatch Group launched its latest Skin watch in London this week, along with plans to promote it via collaborations and special events. Creative director Carlo Giordanetti said his team experimented with different metals and cut facets into the surfaces of the dial.

“I really wanted the shape of the watch to become more elegant and more sophisticated,” said Giordanetti. “So ideally we started to cut it on the side, and the technicians created a double-injection system. So you have one plastic loop one way, one plastic the other way. We designed the crown so it’s faceted like a precious stone.”

Up next is a “colorful collaboration” with a British artist that will premiere at the Venice Biennale in May. In addition, there will be an event in collaboration with the up-and-coming musician Jain and an installation for the Salone del Mobile in Milan with designer Paola Navone.

He added that the company also planned to introduce soon a new customization program for its watches.

Giordanetti said Swatch worked with “timeless combinations of black and white,” counterbalanced by pastel tones, translucent materials, and a coral pink highlight. As part of the launch event, the company mounted various digital and interactive product displays and staged a performance with classical and urban dancers. The accompanying campaign is called #YourMove.

The watch comes with 37-mm. and 40-mm. diameter faces and bracelets made from smooth silicon or metal. The collection consists of eleven different styles available in two sizes, priced from $110 to $135.

Asked about sales performance at a tough time for watches generally, Giordanetti said its retail network is performing “extremely well, giving us an optimistic outlook into this year.”