MOISTURIZATION FOR THE MARCH: To participants in the Women’s March on Washington, S.W. Basics has got your backs — and faces, elbows and hands, among other body parts.

Through Saturday, the natural personal-care brand is donating all proceeds from a selection of nine products, including its Salve, Shea Butter, Aloe Vera Powder, Jojoba Oil, Hibiscus Mask and Tube Cream, to the demonstration. The products, a mix of bestsellers and ideal starter items for people who haven’t tried S.W. before, are available on the brand’s web site.

S.W. Basics reduced their prices to encourage purchases to help the Women’s March in Washington. They run from $3 for Organic Lip Balm to $47 for a Full Mini Kit, although the price range is usually $4 to $56. “It’s really important to me that we use the company for good and support important causes,” said S.W. Basics founder Adina Grigore. “I think it’s so easy to walk around saying you do that and telling yourself that you do, but then never really do it. It hit me with the Women’s March that it’s an extremely important cause, it’s happening right now, and they need help. We’re putting our money where our mouth is.” Everyone else can put S.W. Basics’ balms where their mouths are.