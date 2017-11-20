HEADING FOR THE SLOPES: British ath-leisure apparel brand Sweaty Betty is continuing to expand its retail footprint in the U.S. The London-based firm, which celebrates its 20th anniversary next year, has opened its first boutique in Aspen. The store, which opens today, will be dedicated to all things après ski, a category that has shown marked growth in recent years.

Skiwear accounted for 35 percent of the company’s sales in winter 2016, when they sold 30,000 pieces from their base layer line alone.

“Having skied for more than 30 years, Aspen has always been a dream location of mine for Sweaty Betty,” said Tamara Hill-Norton, founder and creative director of the brand. “With some of the best slopes and après ski in the world, it’s the perfect place for our new seasonal shop to open.”

The Aspen store, which offers apparel and accessories starting at $30 for technical ski socks up to $730 for an all-in-one ski suit, is Sweaty Betty’s third major retail opening this fall, including a London flagship and a boutique in Manhattan’s TriBeCa neighborhood. Sweaty Betty has 14 stores across the U.S. and 48 in the U.K.

More from WWD:

Experience Matters: Sweaty Betty Makes Space for Workouts, Beauty Treatments at London Flagship

Fashion World Mourns Death of Azzedine Alaïa

Nordstrom Taps MoMA Design for Pop-in Gift Shop

Improvements at Abercrombie, but Wall Street Still Cautious on the Stock

Stitch Fix IPO Pops, Then Fizzles