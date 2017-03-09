ECO PLAY: Sybilla is poised to roll out a capsule collection of outerwear for fall in collaboration with Ecoalf, a Madrid-based apparel and accessories producer of recycled fabrics.

The 10-piece line features reversible coats and jackets in lightweight nylon made from discarded fishing nets and the Spanish designer’s contrasting color combinations — orange, green, yellow and pink, for example.

“I very much admire the work of Ecoalf and its research and development of textiles from waste materials. This is the fashion path I am most interested in at the moment. It is a great joy to know that we can now make beautiful, practical garments while simultaneously confronting one of the biggest problems of our time,” Sybilla explained.

“I want to offer women what they really want and what is not out there. I believe the right clothes can make a woman shine,” she added. “The clothes I create are usually from two different sources — my research of techniques, new shapes and volumes, which results in what I call ‘fabric sculptures,’ and my experience as a woman. At some point, these two aspects come together and that’s when the most interesting pieces are born.”

Wholesale prices for the new collection are not yet available.

Sybilla sells her ready-to-wear label through select stores in Europe, with Spain and Italy key markets, and Taiwan, China and Japan, where local apparel giant Itokin owns the label. The U.S. is her best market with accounts in Blake, Chicago; Weinstein’s and Mameg in Los Angeles, and, in New York, Bergdorf Goodman, Yuta Powell and If, among others.