MY PRECIOUS: Bewitching precious objects from Solange Azagury-Partridge’s “Secret Garden” and “Metamorphosis” lines will feature in an exhibition headed to Paris’ Museum of Modern Art next month themed around boundary-pushing jewelry creations. They include a green enamel dome filled with itsy-bitsy precious objects like a miniature Ming vase and a god’s head set on a water lily plinth carved from rose quartz.

Titled “Medusa, Jewels and Taboos,” and billed as an exploration of taboos surrounding decoration and ornamentation, and jewelry in the context of a broadened relationship with the body and the world, the show will gather over 400 pieces of jewelry by a range of contemporary designers, heritage jewelry houses and avant-garde 20th-century artists. They include Louise Bourgeois, Méret Oppenheim, Man Ray, Suzanne Belperron, Line Vautrin, Otto Künzli, Bless, René Lalique, Cartier and Buccellati.

Fifteen installations by contemporary artists including Mike Kelley, Leonor Antunes, Jean-Marie Appriou, Lucy McKenzie and Liz Craft will also feature in the exhibition which is set to run May 19 through Nov. 5.