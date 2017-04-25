PEARL JAM: Heritage Japanese jeweler Tasaki’s European push continues to gather steam with the opening of a pop-up shop in the Printemps Haussmann store, marking its third point of sale in Paris.

The temporary store, which will stay open through to the fall but may be extended, is located in Printemps’ luxury department on the first floor and houses the brand’s “Danger” and “Refined Rebellion” collections as well as the modern “Balance” line designed by Tasaki’s creative director Thakoon Panichgul (think four-finger rings and graphic pearl-based designs).

The Akoya pearl specialist also has a corner in Le Bon Marché offering iconic pieces and Tasaki’s capsule collaboration with London-based Franco-Greek designer Melanie Georgacopoulos on exclusive. The house also opened a corner in the Knightsbridge branch of Harvey Nichols in London in January and is distributed in Dover Street Market in London and New York.

Housing men’s and women’s lines, the watch collection will be exclusive to the brand’s walled boutique located in the gallery of the Ritz hotel. Boasting a Japanese quartz movement, the women’s timepieces reflect themes from the house’s jewelry, such as the Serpentine jewelry watch inspired by Seventies glamour. The watches come in 18-karat white, yellow or sequoia gold, nodding to cherry blossom. Styles from the men’s line include the Odessa watch with a staggered bezel inspired by the optical illusion of the Potemkin Stairs, a giant stairway in the city of Odessa in the Ukraine.