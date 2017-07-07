CRÈME DE LA CRÈME: Tata Harper Skincare is bringing her eponymous natural luxury skin care to Le Bristol Paris hotel, where starting on Sept. 27 and 28 she will inaugurate a first spa room in the City of Light.

“It’s a room and a little lounge,” she told journalists in Paris during a lunch on Thursday. “We’ve developed specific protocols — for face, beauty, everything — for our Bristol client.”

Harper, who is co-chief executive officer of Tata Harper with her husband, Henry Harper, said the concept at the hotel will be along similar lines to what her brand has opened in Credo in the U.S.

The Vermont-based executive also unveiled her latest product, Crème Riche, a rich cream chockablock with 43 actives. It will be launched in mid-September in France, the U.K., U.S. and Canada.

“This product has been in the making for almost three years. It involved almost five different scientists, and it has the latest in antiaging and moisturization technology today,” said Harper, citing sugar acids and microalgues technology as examples.

“It really represents the pinnacle of our formulation today,” she continued. “This was one of the most requested products that people really wanted.”

Sixteen of Crème Riche’s active ingredients are focused on hydration, while 12 were included in the formula for their antiaging benefits.

Tata Harper first launched in France at Le Bon Marché department store in the summer of 2015.