MILAN – The six-day Salone del Mobile trade show, which wrapped up here on April 22, drove around 500,000 visitors to the fair, up 26 percent compared with the 2017 edition.

Data released on Thursday by Global Blue, the company which provides international customers and local retailers with tax-free shopping solutions, highlighted the appeal of the design and furniture show for foreign tourists and their spending power.

During Milan Design Week, the tax-free shopping service registered a 7 percent uptick compared with the previous year. The average amount spent by foreign visitors who took advantage of the solution reached 1,104 euros, up 3 percent compared to 2017.

“Every year design week catalyzes the international attention on Milan and Italy, as the amount of Chinese, Russian and Middle Eastern visitors demonstrate,” explained Antonella Bertossi, partner relationship and marketing manager of Global Blue Italia.

Global Blue runs two lounges in the city’s tony shopping district around Via Montenapoleone, where international visitors are welcomed and assisted throughout the filing process of tax-free shopping documents. The number of visitors to both lounges totaled 1,150 people from April 17 to 22.

According to the company, biggest spenders included Chinese tourists, followed by Russian and Middle Eastern, while Taiwan and Hong Kong proved to be new, rising markets.

Last February, Milan’s Via Montenapoleone was ranked first on the chart of the European fashion destinations released by Global Blue in terms of spending. In the period spanning from December 2016 to November 2017, the average amount spent for the purchase of fashion goods in the street reached 1,809 euros topping Paris’ Avenue Montaigne and Calle de Ortega y Gasset in Madrid.