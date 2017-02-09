Joe’s Jeans revealed the spring images of Taylor Hill for Joe’s Jeans today.

Shot by Mario Sorrenti and styled by George Cortina in New York, the ads highlight the label’s newest denim silhouettes, knits and outerwear for women.

The 20-year-old model Hill is also a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

“As soon as we saw Taylor, we knew she embodied the ultimate Joe’s girl — confident, feminine and strong with a bit of rebellion,” said Joe Dahan, founder and creative director of Joe’s Jeans. Hill is also collaborating with Joe’s on a capsule for spring, as reported. She will design four capsule collections in total over the next year.

The spring ad campaign shines a spotlight on new denim fit and washes. Among the looks she is photographed wearing are the Charlie high-rise, skinny crop jeans in Neelam wash and the Naomi tank in White Fawn paired with cutoff denim shorts in Thula wash.

The collection is available at such stores as Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s and Neiman Marcus.

“Working with the team, and of course, Mario, has been an awesome process, and it’s amazing to see it live,” said Hill.

Jameel Spencer, fashion division president at Sequential Brands Group, owner of Joe’s Jeans, added, “Our partnership with Taylor allows us to tap into the new generation of superfocused, modern women and at the same time continue to grow the Joe’s brand by introducing incredible content that speaks to our core customer.”

Joe’s spring campaign will launch in March across digital platforms, and outdoor ads will run in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. A campaign film will be featured on the company’s web site, joesjeans.com.

In addition to its wholesale distribution, Joe’s has 18 company-owned stores in the U.S.