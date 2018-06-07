Summertime, and the living’s breezy.

On Wednesday afternoon, a small group of editors, influencers and models gathered outside at the Freehand Hotel’s newly opened The Broken Shaker rooftop bar. While the drinks weren’t exactly flowing — it was the middle of a workday, after all — the intimate space was a sweet setting for a family-style brunch hosted by Taylor Hill and Joe’s Jeans, which recently launched its Honey line of denim. The brunch also served as a send-off for Hill, who has unveiled her final capsule collection with the brand.

“I’ve learned a lot doing this, and also it’s just been really fun. I’ve had a really good time testing out the waters and designing and collaborating,” she said. In terms of what she’s learned, Hill offered, “You can never overdo it, because you can always tone things down, and I think that’s something I learned along the way,” she said. “If you have an idea and you want to express it, you should always just do it — whereas before I’d always feel a little self-conscious, like, ‘Oh, is it too much, is anybody going to like it, is it going to work?’ And I think that’s just a little insecurity in the beginning, just because I hadn’t done it before.”

The model’s plans for summer include working — and hopefully a Bachelorette excursion to St. Barts. Her plans for summertime dressing?

“I like to keep it kind of light and airy and simple. I’m a very basics-oriented person, and I really like accessories because I think that’s the easiest way to do summer,” she said. “I like a good base — like a light washed denim, or a white denim, or jean shorts, or a denim skirt is always so cute.” Denim it is, then!