GOLDEN PAIR: Team India cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma’s wedding included gatherings in Delhi and Mumbai. For last week’s reception in Mumbai, the bride went with her go-to designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Kohli chose a look from Raghavendra Rathore, a decision that has hurled Kohli into greater international acclaim.

The designer said the star cricketer’s look was “discussed and planned with the popular captain of Team India himself, over a bespoke session. Many versions of the same look were created and eventually the choice of the deep navy-blue silk handmade Jodhpuri Bandhgala Jacket paired with the classic Jodhpuri breeches with custom-made shoes was finalized upon.”

Kohli is “not a slave to passing trends,” having chosen a bespoke look that has stood the test of time. “It is his exposure to a mass audience that will perhaps make this look a trend at all levels of retail.”

As an international style-setter in her own right, Anushka Kohli was on hand for the initial interaction with Rathore’s team and “had valuable input to offer,” he said.

As the namesake of a bespoke men’s wear company, Rathore said it was imperative to understand what exactly Kohli was looking for and to recognize his comfort level with regard to the Bollywood-dominated evening, culminating with a look that best suited his persona. “Our team worked very closely with Mr. Kohli, specifically on the color selection of the Jodhpur Bandhgala-style silk velvet jacket and the accessories that were custom-made for him. Handmade shoes, specially designed pocket square and handmade antique buttons for the jacket added the distinct uniqueness of the look.”

As is the case with all of his creations, the designer said the creative process evolves with input from the client. “We take pride in our services as we are the only bespoke menswear brand in India, which relies on classic sophistication with a twist of Indian Heritage.”

After the couple’s official wedding in Tuscany last month, the receptions that followed required an assortment of formal attire. The agility Kohli shows on the playing field is applied to his off-field style, as well. Rathore said, “Mr. Kohli is very comfortable with his persona and fully understands his role as a mass icon, while keeping good taste and impeccable tailoring in mind for high-powered events, such as the one in Mumbai.”

India’s power couple was dressed considerably more casually on New Year’s Day, when Virat posted on Instagram a photo of the pair wearing T-shirts while on their honeymoon in South Africa.