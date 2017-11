In her first major screen role since @gleeonfox, @diannaagron is a Sixties Catholic nun in "Novitiate.” The new project, which was filmed in Nashville, has helped her reconnect to her musical roots. For Agron, this is a completely different character. “I really have relished, in the past couple of years, taking on different roles. I never really want to play the same character twice and luckily there has been opportunity to navigate that,” she says. Read more about Agron’s role in “Novitiate,” which is out in theaters now, on WWD.com. (📷: jgreenery) #wwdeye