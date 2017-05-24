ALICE’S ADVENTURES: British designer Alice Temperley is further documenting her creative journey with a second book, “Alice Temperley: English Myths and Legends.” Written by Temperley and published by Rizzoli, the 336-page tome focuses on the designer’s inspirations and methods, and includes more than 250 photographs.

The book, which will launch in September, priced at $60, features Arizona Muse on the cover, wearing the designer’s fall printed dress with a graphic background.

“To build and to have a fashion brand is very real. It’s tactile, emotional and down-to-earth all at the same time — and kind of fantastical. It’s sort of touchable — and dreamy,” the designer said during an interview.

This is Temperley’s second book. Her first, “True British,” was published by Rizzoli in 2011 and focused on the brand’s first 10 years.

Temperley said her first book was about the pain and drama and everything that happened while she built her brand. For this project, she wanted to take things “to the next level, and have a document that showed what the brand is about. This book shows what makes us into a British heritage brand. It has its own identity and its own story.”

Chapters include the Holy Grail, which is all about Temperley’s go-to materials and themes such as military, lace, florals, animals prints — “elements of what make us British.” She said the Shire chapter is about her relationship to the countryside. Myth is about bridal, while Alchemy is about mixing all of the elements together “and how we create fabrics and embroideries and things.” Escape is about creating all these beautiful clothes and imagining being on a boat and being here and there.

She said her favorite part of the book is the Shire chapter. “You can tell that there is an instant connection that is very unique to us, I think,” said Temperley, who grew up on a farm in Somerset, England.