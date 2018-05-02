AN INTERGALACTIC TALE: Terez is collaborating with Disney and Lucasfilm on a collaboration for “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

The movie, which comes out May 25, is about a series of daring escapades where young Han Solo meets his future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian. The film is directed by Ron Howard, and the screenplay is by Jonathan and Lawrence Kasdan.

The collection features five intergalactic styles for women combining “Star Wars” characters with signature Terez glitter, crystals, emojis and rainbows. In addition, the collection will include six kids/girls’ styles. Women’s sizing is extra small to large, while kids’ sizing is 4-6x and girls sizing is 7/8 to 16.

The collection will be available on terez.com/pages/star-wars and shopdisney.com, starting Friday.

The women’s looks include comic strip tall band leggings ($82), sketch tall band leggings ($82), heathered Darth Vader tall band leggings ($82), silver foil tall band leggings ($96), and silver foil racer-back tank ($60). The kids/girls’ line includes doodle leggings ($48/$52), galaxy leggings ($48/$52), rainbow foil leggings ($62), doodle shorts ($51), galaxy shorts ($51) and the silver foil tank ($39).

Terez, the ath-leisure brand founded by Amanda Schabes and Zara Terez Tisch, manufactures its collections in New York City.

“We’re so excited to extend our partnership with Disney and Lucasfilm, and to celebrate the ‘Star Wars’ annual ‘May the 4th Be With You’ holiday with a new collection,” said Tisch, cofounder and chief executive officer.

“Terez is built on freedom of expression and we love being able to offer our customers another way to express themselves and spread empowerment, inclusivity and positivity to fellow ‘Star Wars’ fans,” added Schabes, cofounder and creative director.