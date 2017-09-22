Contemporary sportswear designer Terre Jacobs is getting into the plus-size game, with an extension of her Feel the Piece line, called FTP3, launching for spring 2018. Jacobs, who launched Feel the Piece in 2010 at Saks Fifth Avenue, followed by the younger Tyler Jacobs line in 2012, said she’s sizing up the pieces in her regular line to make them flattering for curvy figures.

“My sister is a plus size, and she could never find cute clothes. And I would get tons of requests from women who are above a size 16. One of my staffers is actually a size 16, so she became our fit model,” said Jacobs, who is based in downtown Los Angeles. The silk striped camisole and duster she was wearing are also available in FTP3, which begins at size 16. (Feel the Piece comes in sizes XS to XL.) In addition to its signature cashmere sweaters, graphic T-shirts and off-the-shoulder modal tops, FTP3 uses French terry, eyelet, dark floral prints, rayon jersey and slub knits. Retail price points average at under $250.

“I keep in mind a sense of where a woman wants to cover up — for example, I have bands on all my tops so that she can wear a bra with everything — but I also want to celebrate her curves, not cover them up,” said Jacobs, holding out a V-neck top with a keyhole back and a double-lined ruched jersey tank dress.

The regular line, which also sells on Shopbop and Revolve as well as 400 boutiques, is a $7 million to $10 million business which now includes recently launched e-commerce and “anysex” T-shirts for men. “We’re hoping to get into the majors with the new line. The market is ready for contemporary brands in larger sizes. It shouldn’t be relegated to a few retailers or a forgotten section of the floor.”