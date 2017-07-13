DETOX DIET: After committing to the Greenpeace Detox Campaign in June, Britain’s Tesco, one of the world’s largest retailers, said it would immediately begin the process of becoming toxin-free by 2020.

Tesco’s clothing brand, F&F, has joined 79 other international brands and suppliers in the fight against climate change. The F&F brand offers clothing for men, women, children and babies.

The brand has promised to eradicate hazardous chemicals from its supply chain together with brands such as the Swedish fast-fashion giant Hennes & Mauritz and Levi Strauss & Co.

It has committed to sell only products manufactured in a way that protects not only the environment but also workers and their supply chains.

The Greenpeace Detox Campaign, which was launched in 2011, now monitors 15 percent of worldwide textile production.

“In only six years, forerunners of the textile sector went from total denial and opacity of their supply chain to transparency and the banning of all hazardous chemicals. Tesco’s commitment shows the rest of the industry that using hazardous chemicals is not an option anymore” said Kirsten Brodde, Greenpeace Germany’s project lead of the Detox Campaign.

Part of Tesco’s commitment includes thinking ahead and eliminating questionable substances which have not yet been proved to be toxic. Tesco also plans to increase transparency with regard to the suppliers it uses, and how effective they have been in eliminating hazardous chemicals.

Through the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals commitment, Tesco aims to shorten its list of suppliers, and only work with affordable and trusted mills.