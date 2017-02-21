KEEPING BUSY: British actress Thandie Newton is not above doing her own makeup. “I did all this in the back of the car on my way here this morning,” she told WWD at Erdem Moralioglu’s fall show, where she sat next to Clemence Poesy and “Nocturnal Animals” star Ellie Bamber.

Newton is set to star in the fourth season of British crime Drama “Line of Duty.” “It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done. When you see it, when you see me, I’m going to change. You will be changed,” she teased.

This will be a busy year for Newton, who has barely a moment to spare for her foreseeable future. “I’m doing a movie with Xavier Dolan, an enfant terrible from Montreal like Monsieur Erdem,” she said. “It’s called ‘The Death and Life of John F. Donovan’ and it’s shooting in Prague with Jessica Chastain, Michael Gambon, Natalie Portman and me. Oh, there’s another movie! It’s coming out this year, with Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton and me. It is so sick, it’s probably the sickest of all them. It’s in response to Trump.

“Then I’m doing ‘Star Wars,’ which shoots in Pinewood, and I’m going straight from ‘Star Wars’ the day after I wrap to L.A. to shoot the second season of ‘Westworld,’ which takes me up to Christmas, when I am then probably going to….” she trailed off.

“Pass out?” suggested Bamber.

“No, I think I’ll be fully alive then because I thrive off being completely focused on manifesting the true power of women,” said Newton.

Bamber, who appeared in Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals,” has just finished filming “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” a modern retelling of Tchaikovsky’s ballet. “Working with [director] Lasse Hallström was a dream, I mean, I grew up watching his films,” she said. “‘Chocolat’ was one of the first films my mom made me sit down and watch with her.”

“I play a young girl who is kind of struggling. I mean, you obviously know the story of the Nutcracker and Louise, who is sort of struggling with the death of her father,” Bamber continued.

Other guests on Moralioglu’s front row included actress Hermione Corfield, Alexa Chung, Daisy Lowe, and Olivia Palermo.