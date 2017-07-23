GETTING OLDER: Prince George has turned four, and Kensington Palace has released a portrait of the royal dressed in a collarless blue and white pin-striped shirt by Amaia.

Chris Jackson — the husband of Kate Middleton’s personal assistant Natasha Archer — took the photo in June at Kensington Palace. The tot recently joined his family on a weeklong official tour of Poland and Germany aimed at smoothing relations with Europe as Brexit negotiations begin.

His wasn’t the only picture that made headlines in the U.K. over the weekend. Princes William and Harry have shared three personal photos from Princess Diana’s album that will be featured in the 90-minute documentary “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.”

The film, produced by Oxford Film and Television, has been made to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death in August. It looks at her family life and public service, and will air on ITV on July 24.

In one photo, a young Prince Harry is pictured smiling as his mother hugs him, while another shows Diana holding Prince William in her arms while she’s pregnant with Harry. The princes will also be taking part in a BBC documentary about Diana and plan to unveil a statue of her in the public gardens of Kensington Palace next month.