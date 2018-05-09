DRESSED TO IMPRESS: Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding to Prince Harry has given Bloomingdale’s reason to host the “We Said Yes” event at the 59th Street flagship with the support of Baccarat.

Billed as part of The Bridal Council’s “Wedding Weekend,” the two-hour afternoon event on May 19 will offer 200 couples an assortment of wedding day-related necessities. Attendees, who may have slept through the early morning coverage of the royal wedding, will be able to catch video footage of it in the flagship’s seventh-floor registry. Even though the 59th Street flagship isn’t currently in the wedding gown business, the Bridal Council has lined up four designers to show their gowns — Amsale’s design director Margo Lafontaine, Anne Barge, Angel Sanchez and Ines Di Santo. Brides-to-be, who decide they would like to order specific gowns, can schedule appointments with representatives from New York retailers Mark Ingram Atelier, Kleinfeld, Lovely, Bridal Reflections, Panache Bridal and Spina Bride. Throughout The Bridal Council’s Wedding Weekend, different stores will have trunk shows and other special events.

Martha Stewart Weddings’ editor at large Darcy Miller and special projects editor Anthony Luscia will offer tips on creating family heirlooms. Beauty advice will be doled out Modern Luxury Weddings’ editor in chief Phebe Wahl, The Carlyle’s prized hairstylist Yves Durif and Sisley Paris representatives. C Weddings’ style editor Caroline Cagney will also be in the mix and designer Daphne Newman will discuss “New Takes on Classic Wedding Veils.” Attendees who are uncertain about how they will celebrate can consult with Michelle Rago Destinations’ founder Michelle Rago and Belle Fleur New York’s Meredith Waga-Perez. And The Travel Siblings’ Kara and Harlan Bebell will discuss honeymoon options with Afar’s travel editor Katherine Galeotti.

In the retailer’s registry, Baccarat will set up a “Who’s Invited to the Royal Wedding?” table setting with place cards for famous Brits like J.K. Rowling and a fictitious James Bond. More elaborate place settings can be found in another location “Downtown Abbey: The Exhibition,” which features replica rooms and memorabilia from the PBS drama. Various royal-inspired events will be held this month including one with “royals expert” Anne Chertoff who will discuss royal wedding traditions and fashion trends on May 17 at the West 57th Street location.