PAY IT FORWARD: Inspirational accessories company The Giving Keys has launched a limited-edition collection done with YouTube personality Liza Koshy.

The Los Angeles-based company has built a following selling necklaces adorned with keys stamped with words such as “Believe” and “Let Go” and bills itself as a “pay-it-forward” business. The Giving Keys employs a number of workers transitioning out of homelessness at its downtown headquarters and manufacturing space.

The company’s collaboration with Koshy, launching today, includes a 30-inch chain necklace with either a white or black matte key stamped with the words “Laugh” or “Trust” retailing for $42. There is also a choker style in gold or silver, retailing for $45.

The collaboration will be sold online, at the company’s roving store — a converted Airstream — and Nordstrom’s location at Westfield Topanga and The Village in Canoga Park. Koshy is expected to be at Nordstrom Topanga on Saturday for a meet and greet with fans.

Koshy, with more than 11 million YouTube subscribers, after being gifted one of the company’s necklaces by her parents, was introduced to company founder Caitlin Crosby.

“We started talking about a collaboration and what she wanted to put into the world and obviously we wanted to put all sorts of good words and intentions,” Crosby said of the meeting. “She decided she wanted to focus on the words ‘Trust’ and ‘Laugh.’”

The partnership with Koshy follows the company’s launch in late April of an influencer campaign, its largest to date, to raise awareness of its pay-it-forward mission.

The company, which had revenues of $8.6 million last year, continues to diversify its product offering with its growth, according to Crosby.

Journals are expected to roll out in October along with pins and leather-wrapped bracelets that will bear hand-stamped words. November will see the company’s first foray into apparel with T-shirts printed with the words “Everybody Deserves a Home.”

