Followers of designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott’s clothing label The Great have probably noticed the vintage lace-up boots featured in every look book shoot for their Americana-infused line. In fact, hundreds of followers have e-mailed asking where they can buy it. Finally, the duo decided to produce The Boxcar Boot and make it available direct to consumers of thegreat.com, and it sold out last week after a few days.

The Great has made plans to enter the footwear arena via wholesale, with a collection of 10 equally vintage-inspired, no-heels styles for Spring 2018. While its e-commerce business has seen triple-digit growth this year, there’s also plenty of opportunity with wholesale.

Priced at $295 to $495 retail, the collection includes vegetable tanned vachetta, calf hair and kid suede with leather soles and linings, all made in Brazil. Like many of the clothes, the boots are styled after original men’s pieces, softened up for women.

“The shoes all had to fall through the same filter as our clothes, which is a wearability and a worn-in familiarity,” said Current. “You can take things up or down a notch with a dress or jeans and still feel cool.”

Added Elliott, “There’s a nuance to where it hits on your leg and you just know when you put it on that it will be flattering.”

The shoes are currently being sold through Findings showroom, and Current said she hopes to see distribution online in Shopbop and Net-a-Porter, and such majors at Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom where the apparel is already sold. “We would also like to be able to hold the breadth of the line for our e-commerce,” she said.

Said Elliott, “We felt like this was a really hard-to-find item and the goal going forward is to create styles that don’t exist.”