TAPPING TALENT: In an effort to champion young fashion talent in London, Italian beer brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro, working under the House of Peroni brand, has created The Fashion Studio and enlisted a number of industry names to aid the search.

“The key thing is we want people to walk away with is that Peroni Nastro Azzurro is supporting emerging talent in the world of style,” said a spokeswoman for the brand. “We want to support the next generation of emerging talent to cultivate their own style.”

The House of Peroni has kicked off an incubator initiative that will offer eight designers across women’s wear and men’s wear a mentorship program and a fashion residency at a studio in London. The creative council, which is comprised of fashion industry names, will aid, counsel and mentor various designers selected. The council includes Scottish designer Jonathan Saunders; Dazed and Confused editor in chief Isabella Burley; fashion writer Pandora Sykes; journalist and editor of Another Magazine Alexander Fury, and British Fashion Council strategic consultant Anna Orsini.

Applications are open to designers in the U.K. and Ireland over the age of 18 until May 20. The studio will be a creative space where designers can collaborate, and will see events hosted such as talks and workshops. The designers elected for residency will work with their mentor to design a collection to show in a presentation format during London Fashion Week in February. In addition, the designers will receive an advertising budget to promote their lines.