French brand The Kooples, which pledged to transition to a fur-free brand in 2016, has teamed with PETA on a collaborative clutch bag.

The vegan leather style retails for $65, with all proceeds benefiting PETA.

Kooples global chief executive officer Nicolas Dreyfus said: “One day I received a call from PETA asking to sit down. They came to my office and showed me a video and said, ‘You have to stop using fur. You have a powerful name and a huge network, I’m sure you can help make it stop.’ I didn’t see that there was another option.”

In September 2016, the brand vowed to go fur-free and marked its first fur-free fall collection in 2017. “Our bestseller this season is a faux fur coat for women. It shows that people are ready to buy faux fur if the product is good and is of good quality,” he said.

“I don’t want to be proud of stopping to use fur, we are not the first one to do this and I hope we are not the last. I want the whole industry to follow the decision,” Dreyfus said. The trend toward going fur-free has been strengthening. In October 2018, Gucci pledged to go fur-free, beginning with the spring 2018 season.

The Kooples presently operates 22 stand-alone stores in France and 20 in the U.K. The brand also operates five stores in the U.S. and plans to focus on its online business Stateside, rather than physical retail. A recent handbag collaboration with Emily Ratajkowski caused “the traffic of our online business to double in the U.S.,” Dreyfus said.