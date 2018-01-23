VIRTUAL GIFT SHOP: The Mark Hotel, on Madison Avenue and 77th Street in New York, will launch its first e-commerce site, Le Shop, on Feb. 28.

The site — themarkhotel.com/leshop — will feature a collection of exclusive fashion collaborations and branded products.

Among the products that will be sold are The Mark pajamas ($250 for the top and $150 for the bottoms) designed by PYJ Paris; Lingua Franca sweater ($380), designed by Rachelle Hruska; The Mark T-shirts ($50) and The Mark robe ($125).

The lineup also includes playing cards ($35), cucumber eye pads ($10), yoga mat ($60) and a weekend bag ($450).

Rebecca Soloff, director of sales and marketing at The Mark, said, “We have been creating branded products and luxury experiences for guests of the hotel to enjoy as in-room amenities for quite some time. Guests and followers of the hotel often inquire about purchasing these signature products, and as so many of our guests are international, it will be important for us to provide availability beyond New York.”

She said they plan to introduce fashion collaborations, accessories and small luxuries on an active basis. She declined to give a first-year sales projection.

“The most important aspect of our brand is to provide the absolute best guest experience, whether it is a stay or shopping,” she added.