Fashion week, above showing designers’ collections for the upcoming seasons, is a sensory experience. Designers seek to surprise, inspire and sometimes, shock. The New York Fashion Week spring 2018 season was no exception. Between animal protesters, massive party performances and hotly anticipated model debuts, these are the news stories that has the industry talking.

1. Ralph Lauren Invited Guests to His House in Bedford

For his fall buy-now-wear-now collection, Ralph Lauren invited the fashion crowd to his garage, which houses some of the most spectacular cars on earth ($40 million Bugatti, anyone?). As for the clothes, they included a nontraditional way to dress at night.

2. Animal Rights Protesters Disrupted Banana Republic’s See-Now-Buy-Now Show

It was a typical fashion week show on Fifth Avenue — until it wasn’t. Presenting the Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo collection, the show was interrupted by animal rights activists protesting Palermo’s use of fur in her own life.

3. Rihanna Entertained Showgoers With Pink Sand and Bike Stunts at Fenty Puma

The Park Avenue Armory featured sand dunes throughout, leaving attendees curious for what was to come. In true Rihanna fashion, she surprised her guests by having dirt bikers fly across the dunes, spiral in the air and land on a black platform.

4. Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj Caused Chaos at the Mert and Marcus Party

At Alas and Piggott’s party to celebrate the launch of their book, there was little to no room to celebrate — let alone breathe. Appearances by Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner came with a handful of photographers and security, and when Nicki Minaj’s entourage arrived, chaos ensued.

5. Coming Soon: Russell Westbrook Talked About His Future as a Fashion Designer

Rumors have been circulating about Westbrook’s plan to launch his own apparel collection. Though details are under wraps, he assured fans that it’s coming soon — “within a year.” With his new book, which shares text and images from fellow athletes, designers and other creatives, it’s safe to say Westbrook is leaning into his fashion influence.

6. Shayne Oliver Debuted His Collection for Helmut Lang Spring 2018

Aimed at a new generation of Helmut Lang followers, Oliver’s designs still came from the same influences as the brand. Namely — bondage, fasteners, metallic, monochromatic whites and lots of black leather. His love for deconstruction, though, was what made the collection stand out.

7. Anna Wintour Discussed Vogue’s 125th Anniversary — and Defining Print in the Digital Age

The anniversary may be coming at a tough time for print media and fashion magazines particularly, but Wintour has plans. Among them are diversifying the magazine’s content and creating even more memorable images and pieces for print. As for who will succeed her — read it in her own words.

8. Kaia Gerber Made Her Runway Debut

Walking in her first New York Fashion Week show at Calvin Klein, Gerber is already generating buzz, solidifying a spot for herself as one of the biggest names to watch on the runway this season. The big question is: Where will she turn up next?

9. Philipp Plein’s Spring 2018 Show Was an Extravagant Cabaret

For his second American show, Plein bathed the space with red lights and waiters serving burgers and Champagne. In true cabaret fashion, Dita Von Teese opened the show with a burlesque performance — but it wasn’t over there. Future performed next and Teyana Taylor stunned the crowd shortly after, dancing on the catwalk and making waves on social media.

10. Miguel Adrover Scared His Followers With an Instagram Post

Adrover’s fans and followers received quite the scare when he posted an Instagram with the caption “The designer Miguel Adrover Is Dead.” While he’s still alive and well, spending time in Majorca with his family, his designer self may be long gone. But not to worry — he’s moving on to another more artistically inclined project.

11. Alexander Wang’s Spring 2018 Show in Bushwick Focused on Party Rather Than Fashion

#Wangfest, a standing-room only show, was held in a warehouse in Bushwick, with a five-minute show of models walking out of a bus. Somewhere along the way Wang’s obsession with partying overshadowed his interest in design, leaving attendees waiting behind metal police barricades for an hour.

12. The Nineties Came to Life in Full Force at Jeremy Scott’s Spring 2018 Show

Sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild were just a couple of the show’s attendees, which made the presentation feel like a trip back in time. A striptease by artist/stylist Johnny Blue Eyes and disco-laced set made for a proper homage to the beloved Nineties.

13. Will Joe Biden Run in 2020? His Designer Daughter Ashley Said She Hopes So

The Biden question everyone has on their minds may finally have an answer. Will he be running in 2020? Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley revealed that she has hopes for it, along with what her father has been working on as of late.

14. Shake-ups in Publishing Continued as More Editorial Departures Popped Up

Publishing is entering a new era of industry leaders and formats, as Graydon Carter leaves Vanity Fair, Robbie Myers exits Elle and will soon be replaced with Nina Garcia, and Nylon magazine quits print. The latest news: Cindi Leive will depart as Glamour’s Editor in Chief after 16 years.

15. This Fashion Week, the Front Rows Were as Entertaining as the Shows Themselves

Leslie Jones played live commentator at Christian Siriano’s show, cheering on Coco Rocha’s walk down the runway. At Monse, the VIP list was a diverse surprise, from Nicki Minaj to Minnie Mouse. And Prabal Gurung’s lineup of feminists, from Gloria Steinem to Rupi Kaur, screamed girl power.

16. Marc Jacobs Is Staying Put, as Stated by His Spring 2018 Collection

Marc Jacobs closed out fashion week at the Park Avenue Armory playing with proportion, color and prints. With a collection that yelled out “fashion!”, Jacobs surprised viewers with both his exaggerated pieces and decision not to play music until the final walk.