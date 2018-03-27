FASHION BOOK: The Outnet and Ground Floor Project — an initiative that hosts exhibitions and commissions artwork and books — plan to launch a book that delves into the relationship between clothing and the body.

“Posturing” is a 192-page hardcover published by Self Publish, Be Happy, a company that helps young photographers and self-publishers. It features images from a London exhibition curated by Holly Hay and Shonagh Marshall of Ground Floor Project and will be released on April 5. Priced at 25 pounds, it will be sold on Theoutnet.com.

There are interviews conducted by Marshall, Emma Wyman, Joyce Ng, Marton Perlaki, Brianna Capozzi, Charlie Engman and Georgina Pragnell exploring their mind-set and ideals in terms of clothing and the body.

“Posturing defines a new movement within fashion photography where there is a new approach to posing the body,” Marshall said. “The layout, order and positioning of the photographs within the first half of the book highlights funny and extreme positions the body is placed in as a product of a collaborative conversation between photographer, stylist, commissioner, set designer and the magazine. These voices are captured in the second half of the book, which includes 10 interviews with the most important voices from this movement, ultimately asking the reader to think about the role and function of a fashion image.”

Marshall said she hopes that “Posturing” will spark a wider conversation around contemporary fashion photography. “There are points raised that question the fashion industry, so this may spur conversations around issues such as money, race, gender and body ideals.” She also said she hopes the interviews will become a resource. We rarely hear about the process from people working within the fashion industry, how the images come together and the narrative behind them so to break down their fascinating practice will hopefully demystify the process.”

This is part three of the overall project. Previous outings included an art show titled “Posturing: Photographing the Body in Fashion,” which showcased more than 43 works from fashion photographers including Johnny Dufort, Charlotte Wales and Lena C. Emery.

There was also a film that was screened during Art Basel Miami last December.