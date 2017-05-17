NEW NAVIGATION: The Outnet.com, Net-a-porter’s discount site, has a new navigational “mega menu” that will launch today, aimed at smoothing the customer journey.

“The customer will now be able to access more categories and products than ever before,” said Andres Sosa, executive vice president of sales, marketing and creative.

The new navigational menu has a multi-column design that includes imagery and editorial and allows customers to access more targeted content, designers and specific product categories. Using the top navigation bar, shoppers are able to see more specific categories such as cocktail dresses, gowns and maxidresses within the dresses category.

In addition, the e-tailer is offering an editorial section known as What to Wear, with influencer content appearing in columns such as Speed Dial, Cheat the Week and Dropped Pins. That will sit alongside category-based boutiques such as wedding, activewear and denim.

“We kicked off the content series with street-style star Natalie Joos, who participated in Speed Dial, and for Cheat the Week we have featured global influencers including Justine Lee, Peggy Frey and Kelly Framel. These women are renowned in their field — but more importantly, our customer will relate to and be keen to learn about them,” he said.

Sosa added that the site will offer more than just fashion, with plans to add topics such as travel, design, art and food to complement the clothes. This is the latest digital initiative for the e-retailer as the company relaunched its revamped web site in October with an emphasis on mobile.

