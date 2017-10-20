The Outnet’s executive vice president Andres Sosa welcomed Amber Valletta to the family at a dinner at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills on Thursday night. The supermodel appears as the first “face” for the online retailer, part of the Yoox Net-a-porter Group, in its fall digital campaign alongside pal Missy Rayder.

“We’ve never pictured a personality in any of our campaigns before, and we thought Amber was the perfect person to bring it to life,” Sosa said. The small gathering included some of Valletta’s oldest friends, Jaime King, Crystal Lourd, Rosetta Getty, Ross Cassidy, Jennifer Meyer, Shiva Rose and Cameron Silver. Also in the mix were Erica Pelosini, Carlos Lopez, Brigette Romanek, Elsa Dahan and Shea Marie.

Valletta wore a Saint Laurent sequin sheath and smoking jacket, part of The Outnet’s discounted high-fashion offerings. Some guests found it hard to believe that she’s a mother of a 17-year-old son. “It was his birthday yesterday, and we went car shopping,” Valletta said. She agreed to let him get a pickup truck, she said, “because it’s sturdy and safe.”

“Teenagers can be a handful” said Getty, who has two. “I’m trying to negotiate with my daughter right now, because she’s trying to stay out past her curfew. I just have to keep telling myself that she’ll be going to college soon, and I need to keep the peace.”

The retailer is planning more “It” girl campaigns to come, in addition to more brick-and-mortar experiences. It has holiday house pop-up shops planned for next month in London and New York, to highlight items across all categories, not just apparel. “We are partnering with some fun chefs and other surprises, in order to deepen customer engagement,” Sosa said. “We want to sell items as well, so the events are designed to give customers the same experience they have when entering the site, in which they can go deep into each category.”