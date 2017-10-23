BODY OF WORK: The Outnet is going off-line for an art show, and related film and book done in collaboration with Ground Floor Project, an initiative that hosts exhibitions, and commissions artwork and books.

The show, “Posturing: Photographing the Body in Fashion,” will showcase more than 43 works from fashion photographers including Johnny Dufort, Charlotte Wales, Lena C. Emery, Brianna Capozzi, Tyrone Lebon, Marton Perlaki and Charlie Engman.

Holly Hay and Shonagh Marshall of Ground Floor Project have curated the show, which delves into the relationship between the human body with fashion photography.

“I wanted to bring focus to the hierarchy between body, clothes, prop, site, beauty and the printed page — examining the important place of each. Beginning to look at how these images come together is really the crux of the exhibition,” Marshall said.

It will run from Nov. 1 until Nov. 12 at 10 Thurloe Place in London.

As part of the overall project, a film will be screened during Art Basel Miami in December, and there will also be a book launch hosted during Art Basel Hong Kong in March next year.

The film will be related to the show and is being directed by Coco Capitan. It’s call “Posturing: Filming the Body in Fashion,” Hay said.

No stranger to art collaborations, The Outnet has worked in the past with Sam McKnight for a show at London’s Somerset House, on Para Site at Art Basel Hong Kong, the Young Artist Initiative and the Tappan Collective at Art Basel Miami.

“We take time to learn about our customers and we know she is engaged by creative factors including fashion, art, music and food,” said Andres Sosa, executive vice president, sales, marketing and creative at The Outnet.

“Creating these partnerships and events allows to us to advocate style as self-expression while having the opportunity to work with amazing partners.”