COVENT GARDEN CALLING: The Shop at Bluebird is set to launch its fourth store in London next year, WWD has learned. The 15,000-square-foot store will be located on Floral Street in Covent Garden’s Carriage Hall, nearby to Petersham Nurseries. It will span across two floors and will house a restaurant on the second level of the 19th-century building.

The Shop at Bluebird will be situated near Kent & Curwen, agnès b, Diptyque and Paul Smith. The multibrand shop already operates three others boutiques across the U.K. and carries designers including Peter Pilotto, Theory and Victoria Victoria Beckham.

“We really don’t know as of yet about our store on King’s Road as it is too early to talk about our plans,” Peter Ruis, chief executive officer of Jigsaw. “We are excited about Carriage Hall and creating an amazing luxury shopping experience and are about to sign with a restaurant partner to join us there. We will have more confirmed plans in a few weeks.”

The shop opening coincides with plans to revamp Floral Street and Carriage Hall. It also falls in line with the future initiatives of Capital & Counties Properties plc — known as Capco — which looks after the real estate of the retail businesses in the area. “We believe strongly in differentiated retail and The Shop at Bluebird is the perfect fit for Carriage Hall and Floral Street, which we are returning to its fashion and lifestyle roots,” said Michelle McGrath, director of Capco Covent Garden. “This flagship store is the latest addition to Covent Garden’s luxury retail offer and will anchor the western end of Floral Street, opposite two new restaurant concepts from Petersham Nurseries. Over the forthcoming months, Floral Street will be animated with pop-ups from leaders in fashion, lifestyle and culture including Nick Knight’s Showstudio and contemporary British neon artist Lauren Baker.”