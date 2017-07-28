Oh, for the days when the fashion week schedule was not breaking news, but a standard calendar that people attending the shows used for RSVPs and figuring out when they could eat dinner at a normal hour. But alas, now — especially for the spring 2018 season — it’s become a matter of who’s showing when, how late, not at all or in another country.

To that end, today the CFDA released the preliminary official New York Fashion Week schedule for spring 2018. Most of the biggest changes have already been well covered — Tom Ford is showing on Sept. 6; Joseph Altuzarra and Thom Browne have moved their shows to Paris; Narciso Rodriguez is opting for the showroom — but there are many new names in the late evening slots. Nine p.m. is the new 8 p.m. (If only 10 a.m. was the new 9 a.m., but for the most part, it’s not).

Kith NYC is showing Thursday, Sept 7 at 9 p.m., directly after the Calvin Klein show, which slid into a nighttime position after many years of daytime shows. Fenty Puma by Rihanna is at 9 p.m. on Sept. 10; the newest version of Helmut Lang, which has been named Helmut Lang Seen by Shayne Oliver, is also at 9 p.m. on Sept. 11. The other 9 o’clock slots belong to Jeremy Scott (Sept. 8), Philipp Plein (Sept. 9) and The Blonds (Sept. 12). Carolina Herrera has also moved from morning to evening, claiming 8 p.m. on Sept. 11.

The evening of the 12th looks to have been carefully planned so no shows conflict with Ralph Lauren’s pilgrimage to Bedford, N.Y., at 7 p.m. and the hour-long commute it will require. Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs headline the week’s closing day, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. The CFDA said it is indeed working with Kanye West to schedule his Yeezy show, though a date has apparently not been nailed down. Other things worth noting: Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of Monse and Oscar de la Renta are not reprising the two-in-one show they did for both labels last season. Finally, Rag & Bone is still absent from the schedule, and a request for comment about whether the brand would show went unanswered.