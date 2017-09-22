Talent agency The Wall Group is set to open a Paris office next week in the midst of the city’s fashion week. The agency, which represents hairstylists, makeup artist and fashion stylists, has a roster that includes Danilo, Renato Campora, Ben Skervin, Hung Vanngo, Frank B, Alice Lane, Kate Young, Karla Welch and Elizabeth Stewart.

“Our decision to expand into Paris is a logical next step for our business,” said founder Brooke Wall. “We’ve worked with European talent, brands and fashion houses for years from afar, but demand continues to increase as the focus on international red carpets, film festivals and fashion presentations intensifies. We see a lot of opportunity to grow our services in-market and are excited about this evolution.”

Wall founded TWG in 2000 in New York and began with a roster of behind-the-scenes talent focused on the traditional fashion and editorial industry. TWG opened its Los Angeles office in 2003 to addresses the small but burgeoning group of artists focused on celebrity and red carpet styling. Today, those artists are among those signing lucrative consulting and designing gigs, such as Welch’s recent tie-up with Hanes, for which Justin Bieber was the poster boy.

In 2015, The Wall Group was acquired by sports, entertainment and fashion behemoth WME/IMG.

Last year The Wall Group opened its first international office in London with one employee and now has seven full-time managers and over 30 local artists, notably stylists Elizabeth Saltzman, Leith Clark, Charlotte Stockdale and makeup artist Mary Greenwell.

Other clients include celebrity stylists Micaela Erlanger, Cristina Ehrlich, Leslie Fremar, Jeanne Yang and Ilaria Urbinati; makeup artists Sabrina Bedrani, Beau Nelson, Jamie Greenberg, Monika Blunder, Lisa Storey, Linda Hay and Georgie Eisdell, and hairstylists Bob Recine, Chris Appleton, Cervando Maldonado, Lacy Redway and Ward Stegerhoek.