The Weeknd Unveils First Look from Second Collaboration With H&M

The pop singer’s second H&M collection hits stores Sept. 28.

The Weeknd in an H&M look.

The Weeknd in an H&M look.

STARBOY STYLE: The Weeknd has unveiled the first look from his second collaboration with H&M on Instagram, posting a photo of himself in a sleek varsity jacket in deep purple and black with the shadows of palm trees and power lines in the background.

The Canadian pop and R&B star, whose birth name is Abel Tesfaye, served as a guest stylist for H&M’s Spring Icons campaign in February and performed at the H&M Studio show in Paris in March. His collection follows the company’s collaboration with British soccer legend David Beckham.

The singer recently launched a sneaker boot with Puma, and has also dropped a series of merchandise collections tied to his 2017 Starboy World Tour.

