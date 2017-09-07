The Weeknd Unveils First Look from Second Collaboration With H&M

STARBOY STYLE: The Weeknd has unveiled the first look from his second collaboration with H&M on Instagram, posting a photo of himself in a sleek varsity jacket in deep purple and black with the shadows of palm trees and power lines in the background.
The Canadian pop and R&B star, whose birth name is Abel Tesfaye, served as a guest stylist for H&M’s Spring Icons campaign in February and performed at the H&M Studio show in Paris in March. His collection follows the company’s collaboration with British soccer legend David Beckham.
The singer recently launched a sneaker boot with Puma, and has also dropped a series of merchandise collections tied to his 2017 Starboy World Tour.