SUN SALUTATION: The Woolmark Co. has teamed with Mandarin Oriental Milan on the luxury hotel’s “Oriental Saturdays” initiative, aimed at promoting yoga and meditation practices.

In particular, the Australian company crafted its signature merino wool to create the customized yoga apparel sets that are donated to those attending the special classes offered every Saturday until the end of June at the spa in the Milanese hotel. The set includes a unisex T-shirt, which is matched with yoga pants for women and shorts for men.

Every Saturday, a 10 a.m. yoga practice is followed by an hour of meditation and another class of aqua yoga. In addition, energetic therapist Peiquin Zhao is also available for private sessions, all kicking off with an authentic Chinese tea ceremony, aimed at introducing to the traditional Oriental medicine.

In keeping with this initiative focused on promoting a holistic approach to beauty, mental health and well-being, Mandarin Oriental Milan has enlarged its spa menu introducing an offering of treatments inspired by the Chinese medicine.

Available on appointment, each session of the “Oriental Saturdays” initiative costs 35 euros.