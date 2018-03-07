Honoring International Women’s Day, Theory has partnered with Prinkshop, the “wear what you care about” apparel and accessories brand that turns bystanders into activists.

Together, they have collaborated on four limited-edition T-shirts that inspire women to use their voices. The shirts, which sell for $40 on theory.com and in Theory stores, will be available through the month.

The collection’s proceeds will help fund a donation to WE NYC, an initiative based out of the city’s Department of Small Business Services that is dedicated to helping women start and grow their businesses.

On Tuesday night, Theory hosted its fifth Be Heard panel featuring Susan Lyne, president and founding partner of BBG Ventures; Amanda Hesser, cofounder and chief executive officer of Food52, and Shan-Lyn Ma, ceo and founder of Zola.

The panel was moderated by Dee Poku, founder of the Women’s Inspiration and Enterprise Network. The conversation focused on how female founders are driving gender parity by building their own businesses and following their own rules.