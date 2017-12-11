FRONT ROW?: Does Does Theory have its eye on The Row ’s Francesco Fucci? According to market sources, Theory has held extensive discussions with Fucci, who lists himself as head designer of The Row since November 2012. He has also been a design director at Diane von Furstenberg and a consultant for Calvin Klein.

The likelihood of a deal with Fucci could not be learned and Theory officials could not immediately be reached for comment late Sunday.

Last week WWD reported exclusively that Lisa Kulson resigned as women’s creative director of Theory, a post she had held since February 2014. Her successor has yet to be named.

Kulson first joined Theory in 1997 as head designer and left in 2002 to create her own namesake line. She returned to Theory in 2012 as a consultant, and assumed her current role two years later. She took over responsibilities following the departure of Olivier Theyskens, who had been the brand’s artistic director.