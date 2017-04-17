THEORY EXCHANGE: In recognition of Earth Day, Theory will introduce Theory for Good, a garment-recycling program where clients donate their used Theory clothing and receive credit toward their next purchase.

All clothing donations will be provided to Year Up Inc., a national organization that provides a one-year intensive training program, featuring six months of skills training and a six-month corporate internship to young adults who are disconnected from the economic mainstream. Year Up has served more than 16,000 students to date across 22 cities nationwide.

Theory for Good launches at all Theory U.S. retail locations on April 22 and 23.