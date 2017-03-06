Aligning with International Women’s Day on Wednesday, Theory and Lola, an organic cotton tampons company, have partnered on limited-edition kits featuring fashion, health, beauty and home products.

One-hundred percent of each kit purchase will benefit Girls Who Code. Kits will retail for $50 and will be available at Theory stores nationwide and online at theory.com starting Wednesday.

The kits contain a Theory x Lola limited edition “Be Heard” T-shirt, (retail value, $85); LOLA three-pack tampons ($9 for full box); Hanky Panky organic cotton thong ($18); Goop revitalizing day moisturizer ($10); Lulu Frost beaded tassel keychain ($90); MoonJuice power dust ($30); PF Candle Co. mini soy candle ($11), Inscape three months of meditation ($39); Ritual one-month vitamin subscription ($30); Rodin Olio Lusso face oil ($170 for full size); S’well 9 oz. bottle ($25), and Tula Probiotic purifying cleanser ($28).