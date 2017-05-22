CHANGES AT THEORY: Siddhartha Shukla has been named chief merchandising officer at Theory, a new post. Most recently he was chief marketing officer. He will be responsible for product strategy and merchandising for Theory worldwide. Shukla will continue to work alongside chief executive officer Andrew Rosen on the overall vision and positioning of the brand and will collaborate with the company’s creative directors to ensure consistent alignment.

Succeeding Shukla as chief marketing officer is J.D. Ostrow. He will work with Rosen and Shukla to strategize the marketing and communication of the Theory brand worldwide. Most recently, Ostrow was senior vice president of engagement marketing for Burberry, based in London. Ostrow will oversee all marketing, communications, creative services, customer engagement and analytics.

In other news, Martin Andersson has been named creative director for men’s wear. He succeeds Ben Stubbington who left the company. Andersson was previously head of men’s wear design at Cos, a division of H&M. Earlier he was a designer at Aquascutum and Hackett, also in London, and was the founder and creative director of an eponymous apparel brand.