THEORY’S PALM BEACH PAD: Theory is diving deeper into the South Florida market. The contemporary brand today opened its second freestanding store in Florida at Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach. Spanning 1,300 square feet, the boutique houses women’s, men’s and accessories collections.

The store features a series of arches and natural materials to reflect the region’s colonial architectural heritage. Theory’s other South Florida store is located in Miami’s Design District. The company, which has more than 225 stores globally, declined to give first-year sales projections.

The Royal Poinciana is a land-marked 60-year-old, 180,000-square-foot, open-air setting in Palm Beach, Fla., designed by architect John Volk. Among the tenants are Saint Laurent, Hermès, Kirna Zabête, Haute Yoga, Joey Wölffer Cremieux, Assouline, Beach 100% Capri, Cynthia Rowley and Palm Beach Grill.